General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Importing maths set makes no sense, Ghanaians can manufacture better ones - Okudzeto

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

A former Deputy Information Minister under the erstwhile Mahama government, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed disappointment over government’s decision to import mathematical instruments for use in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



According to him, government could have supported the local industry businesses by manufacturing these instruments as the country is equipped with companies that can produce more advanced sets than the ones which will be imported for Senior High School students.



This, he said, would have created jobs and employment for Ghanaians.



Parliament on Monday, July 17 approved a US$3.214 million waiver of import duty and other levies on Kapek scientific mathematical instruments for use in West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations across the country.



The Public Procurement will use Single Source Tendering Method for the supply of Kapec Scientific Mathematic Instrument (SMI) by Messrs Bluegrass Group Limited, the local representative mandated to supply Kapeck SMI for the supply of 835,009 units, at an estimated cost of GH¢63.975 million.



However, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, noted that the country at this stage of development should not have considered importing mathematical instrument while he wondered why the cost is GH¢75.00 for a single unit when currently the cost of mathematical set is between GH¢5.00, GH¢7.00 and GH¢12.00.



“… These are basic equipment that I didn’t think that at this level of our development, we should still be importing these items which we are going to be distributing to Senior High School students. I have seen a lot of Ghanaian companies develop even more advanced science learning tool/aid. I am disappointed that out government did not explore ways of supporting Ghanaian businesses to help manufacture this items here. Even if we were going for an arrangement that allow us to assemble these very very basic scientific and mathematical instrument that will have them better,” he said.



Speaking on PM express the lawmaker added that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed to fulfill his promises with regards to reducing the quantum of tax waivers government is giving out to companies.



He said the approval of quantum tax waivers is leading to massive revenue losses as the country will not get the amount needed in developing the country.





