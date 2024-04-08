Imported unhygienic diapers will be seized, disposed of – FDA

Health News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has issued a reminder to manufacturers, importers, and distributors of baby diapers that baby diapers, popularly known as bale diapers, are not permitted into the country.



According to the FDA, the importation of unregistered, poor-quality, and unhygienically packaged baby diapers into the country will be seized and disposed of.



The authority said it has noted with great concern the continuing practice where disposable baby diapers are still imported into the country, either unhygienically packaged or hidden in bales of used clothing.



“Importers are strongly cautioned that this practice goes against the FDA Guideline for Registration of Medical Devices (Appendix II) and the Ghana Standard Authority’s specifications for single-use disposable baby diapers (GS 1166:2017). The public is to note that materials used for baby diapers are tested by the Authority during the product registration process,” a statement from the FDA warned.



It noted that “this ensures that any dyes, skin irritants, or toxins are absent so as not to cause harm to babies. In addition, handling bale diapers frequently repacked and relabeled under unsanitary conditions can cause germs to enter the genital region of a child, especially a girl child, further posing great danger to their health and well-being.



“Imported finished baby diapers should be registered before importation with an approved label and ready for sale. A finished registered baby diaper is a diaper that has been duly evaluated by the FDA and conforms with GS 1166:2017. All registered diapers imported into the country must be well packaged and properly sealed to protect the product from moisture, soiling, contamination, and damage during transportation, storage, and distribution throughout the product’s shelf life.”



The authority said it also allowed the importation of raw materials for the manufacture of baby diapers, but the importer should have a licensed facility for the manufacture of baby diapers.



"All facilities, both local and foreign, for the manufacture of baby diapers are subjected to Good Manufacturing Practice inspection. The relevant fees apply," parts of the statement read.



The FDA commits to continuing to collaborate with the GRA (Customs Division) to ensure that disposable baby diapers on the market are safe and meet the required standards.