Importation of onions: I wonder whether Akufo-Addo sleeps well - Jantuah

General News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah has expressed concern about the leadership of the country and some economic decisions they take that appear to affect citizens wrongly.



He quizzed whether persons like the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Agric Minister, Akoto Osei and other government appointees are able to sleep at night knowing how some of their decisions are doing more harm than good.



According to him, it makes very little sense that commodities such as onions are being imported into Ghana from neighbouring countries and other African countries including Nigeria, Niger, and Burkina Faso.



Citing the amount of monies usually invested in such goods, Kwame Jantuah said; “I wonder whether the President sleeps well, I wonder whether the Minister for Agriculture sleeps well, I wonder whether the Speaker of Parliament sleeps well and I wonder whether a lot of people in the NPP sleep well. How can we spend 36 to 40 million in dollars on importing onions? From Niger, from Nigeria, from Burkina?” he asked while speaking to TV3.



TWI NEWS



Mr. Jantuah further asked how Ghana’s soil is not being utilized such that, very little of such local commodities are imported but are rather grown in the country to improve internal revenue.



“Don’t we have soil in Ghana? Isn’t there a way we can get people to grow onions for us to eat? “We have to import? Spend money? I don’t understand it,” he added.



WA