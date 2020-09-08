Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Implementing NDC manifesto likely to be difficult – Expert

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Political science lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, Isaac Brako, says although the policies enshrined in the manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is feasible, it’s likely to encounter difficulties at during implementation stage.



Speaking at the launch of the party’s manifesto at the University of Professional Studies (UPS) in Accra, former President of the Republic of Ghana and flagbearer for the NDC, John Dramani Mahama listed some polices his party will implement if re-elected.



The former President among other things mentioned an extension of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) free SHS policy to include private schools as well as the scraping of fees charged on admission forms.



He also mentioned that the next Manama government will pay fifty percent of the admission fees for university students, and increase maternity leave from 3 to four months.



Reacting to the NDC’s “People’s Manifesto” on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Political Science lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, UEW, Isaac Brako, said the NDC’s manifesto has good policies which will improve the lives of the citizens if the party is able to implement.



“The extension of free SHS for instance is good, but how to finance among other things should be considered. The manifesto is excellent, but it will take a lot of factors to make it a reality, even how to go about its implementation will also be a major factor”, he said.



Asked whether or not the manifestoes of Ghana’s two major political parties, NPP and NDC, are likely to influence voting pattern,, Isaac Brako said the policies in the two manifestoes as well as the previous work done by both administration will determine whether or not either of them will be elected December 7.



Tag

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.