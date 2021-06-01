Implement 2-year mandatory military service after school – GPCC Executive Member

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Executive Member of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah is proposing a 2-year mandatory Military Service for graduates from tertiary institutions to help deal with the rising case of indiscipline among the youth.



Speaking to Joshua Kodjo Mensah on Class91.3FM’s news analysis programme 505 on Monday, 31 May 2021, Bishop S.N. Mensah cited an example in Israel which he believes Ghana should adopt and review the current National Service regime for a disciplined society.



He said: “Isreal has this policy of you finish school, you are drafted into the army I think for two years and you come out with only a few who will continue to be in the army…But by and large the entire population would have served in the military so that when it comes to any crisis they would be able to bring the people they describe as reserve officers.



“I think that if we will arrange our youth when they finish school or the tertiary instead of national service they can be drafted into the security forces for a minimum of two years national service".



“Let’s do this consistently for the next 20 years, we will definitely produce a disciplined society, an organized society.



“Nation development is not about today, you’re building tomorrow today and you build tomorrow today by the principles you put on the ground today so if we start implementing a national service programme where our students will go into the military for two years, in the next 20 years with consistency, we will have an organised society, a well-disciplined society that will bring development.”