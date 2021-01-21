Regional News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Impact of coronavirus affects operations at God’s Love Residential Home

Management of the orphanage in a group photo with some of the children

Correspondence from Upper East:



The economic impact of the novel Coronavirus is posing a dire threat to the smooth operation of the God’s Love Residential Home, an orphanage in the Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga.



Founded in 2003 by Felix and Mary Akampoi – a couple, the orphanage exists to offer support to the homeless and vulnerable in society.



Unfortunately, this dream is at a bleak stage as management of the home can no longer bear the economic impact the coronavirus has caused to the home.



One of the Proprietors, Felix Akampoi in an interview with GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Joshua Asaah, indicated that before the peak of the virus last year, the orphanage employed 5 nannies, a security officer, a cleaner and nurse.



Regrettably, Mr. Akampoi said management of the home were pressured to lay-off some staff and cut-off salaries in order to continue running the orphanage.



“The impact of the Covid-19 was so immense and at a point, we have to send home 3 of the nannies home leaving 2. It also happened to be a time that a number of babies were also placed in our care. So, I haven’t been always easy,” he told GhanaWeb.



The orphanage currently has 29 children and adults with the youngest being a 3 months baby boy and elderly being a 20-year young man who has just gained admission to pursue Civil Engineering at the Bolgatanga Technical University.



The proprietor added that two of the children who suffers a condition known as hydrocephalus “needs special attention because they sometimes convolve but the absence of a nurse at the home at the moment affects their wellbeing.”



Mr. Akampoi while appealing for support from the public in running the home, called on authorities of the health sector to consider posting a health worker to the home to manage some health conditions the children might fallen in.



He also called on parents and families of the children to constantly visit the children whom are under their care.