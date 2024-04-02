Immigration Service arrests 66 illegal immigrants in Western Region

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Immigration Service's Western Regional Command has arrested 66 Ivorian nationals in Anaji Hills, Takoradi, for suspected cybercrime activities.



The operation was part of efforts to ramp up Ghana Immigration Service operations across the region.



According to a statement released by the Regional Command and signed by its Public Affairs Officer, Ins. Moses Manford Akakpo, the operation, led by Chief Supt. Elijah Narh, revealed that the individuals, including 45 men and 21 women, aged 19 to 54, lacked proper identification and had been illegally residing in Ghana.



The immigrants were allegedly recruited from several towns in Cote d’Ivoire such as Tanda, Agnibilekro, Bondougkou, Nianda, Aboisso and Abidjan to engage in cybercrimes, prostitution, and other suspected illegal activities.



Two Ghanaians, Romio and Akwesi Daniel, were implicated in recruiting the Ivorians.



“Further investigations revealed that, on Saturday, November 11, 2023, one Romio and Akwesi Daniel (Ghanaians), who have been identified as part of the syndicate involved in recruiting these unsuspecting Ivorians under the guise of operating an online business, approached a landlady at Anaji Hills, one madam Juliet Quayson.



“A receipt retrieved from the suspects showed that Madam Juliet Quayson agreed to rent out her house at a cost of GH¢24,000.00 for two years,” the statement read.



It added that “In the light of this, the Western Regional Command of the Service is encouraging Madam Juliet Quayson, the landlady, to avail herself for the ongoing investigations in her own interest.”



While most suspects have been sent back to Côte d'Ivoire, two remain detained for further investigation.



The incident has also prompted a reminder to property owners to verify the immigration status of foreign tenants, as mandated by the Aliens Registration Regulation, 1974, L.I. 856.



The GIS continues to enforce immigration laws to maintain order and legality within the region.



View the statement below







ID/ ADG



