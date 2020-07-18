General News of Saturday, 18 July 2020

Immigration Service arrest 5 Togolese in possession of new voters ID

Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service at the Aflao Sector Command have arrested five Togolese for attempting to exit the country through unapproved routes and in possession of Ghanaian voters identification card.



A statement from the Immigration Service gave the names of the arrested Togolese as Dayo Yao, 33; Gatago Kudjo, 32; Quist Mawutor, 26; Desouza Theodor, 29; and Gatogo Kudjovi Lenene.



“The Togolese were arrested by Officers deployed to patrol the beach at Aflao and were handed over to the Sector Command’s Headquarters for interrogation,” the statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta explained.



According to the Command, initial screening of the Togolese showed that they had indelible ink on their pinky fingers. They also admitted during interrogation that they were Togolese nationals who had registered for the new Ghana voters ID card at one of the registration centres in Aflao.



However, with the exception of one of them who had in his possession, a new Ghana voters ID card with number 2321010939 as well as a Togolese voters ID card, the rest had no new voters ID card on them.



They have been referred to the port health officials for medical screening and will be handed over to the police after the screening for further action.



The Immigration Service has warned all non-Ghanaians to desist from entering and leaving the country through unapproved routes.



“It is an offence under the laws of Ghana to use any illegitimate means to enter or exit the country,” the statement said.



The GIS also cautioned all foreign nationals not to get involved in the ongoing voters ID card registration exercise in the country.





