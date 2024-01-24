Immigration Officer charged with murder after shooting motorbike rider

General News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An officer of the Ghana Immigration Service, Isaac Oppong, is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing a motorbike rider at Dzobikope near Kleve in the Ho municipality, Graphic.com.gh reports.



The 30-year-old Assistant Immigration Control Officer Two was arraigned before Magistrate Court One last Friday, where his plea was not taken.



The incident occurred on January 17 when Oppong, stationed at the Honuta Immigration Post, and his colleague were on patrol duty armed with pistols.



The accused reportedly shot the 25-year-old motorbike rider, Christian Dagbey, in the ribs after he allegedly ignored signals to stop.



Sergeant Kwadwo Otibu-Gyan, representing the republic, informed the court that the accused and his colleague pursued the riders along the Honuta-Klave stretch.



The deceased and another person, carrying gallons of vegetable oil, turned up on the road from an unapproved route. When signaled to stop, they sped off, leading to a pursuit.



Oppong and his colleague caught up with them at Dzobikope, arresting the deceased while the other rider managed to escape.



It was during this arrest that the accused claimed the rider attempted to dispossess him of his duty pistol, which accidentally discharged, hitting the deceased in the left ribs.



The deceased was pronounced dead on arrival at the Ho Teaching Hospital. Oppong was subsequently arrested, and his duty pistol, with serial number H 78876Z, was retained as evidence. The court remanded Oppong in prison custody until March 19.



Defense Counsel Mohammed-Rufai Sugru Wuni requested the accused be sent to the Ghana Immigration Service's detention facility in Accra.



However, the prosecution objected, emphasizing that the investigation was ongoing, and unrestricted access to the accused was necessary.



