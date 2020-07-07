You are here: HomeNews2020 07 07Article 1001254

Politics of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#ImWithHer: Ghanaians rally behind Prof. Opoku-Agyemang on social media

The National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s choice of running mate towards the December 2020 elections, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has fully been welcomed by Ghanaians.

A section of Ghanaians took to social media on July 6, 2020, to express their ‘unwavering support’ to Prof. Opoku-Agyeman as it is quite rare in the country’s setting for a woman to achieve such feats in politics.

Trending on Twitter for over 4 hours is #ImWithHer.

Should Mahama win the election, Prof. Opoku-Agyeman will be Ghana’s first female Vice-president.

According to some social media users, Professor Opoku-Agyeman is not just a woman, but also a competent person and should be pushed to the highest level.

For the section of Ghanaians championing women empowerment, Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s selection as Mahama’s running mate is another breakthrough for their agenda.

