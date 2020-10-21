General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Illegal mining polluting Pra, Offin — Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has raised concerns over the continues pollution of the Pra and Offin rivers due to illegal mining activities.



He said, with the rate of contamination of the river, he wonders how much it will cost the government to supply clean water to the residents of Sekondi-Takoradi and surrounding towns and villages.



Speaking on the floor of parliament, the Majority Leader said, more needs to be done to ensure illegal mining is stopped in these areas.



"Mr Speaker, if we have to treat the polluted Pra river and Offin river, and purge it of all these chemicals that the galamseyers are using to pollute the river, I am wondering at what cost we are going to do this?” he asked.



“If we have to fall on river Pra, there will have to be a much more determined effort to stop mining in both Offin and Pra river so that the integrity of the waters could be attested to; other than that Mr Speaker, I am afraid of this venture (Sekondi-Takoradi water treatment plant), as quoted by Daily Graphic



He made these comments during the debate on the approval of a total amount of €80.3 million loans to finance the Sekondi-Takoradi Water Supply Rehabilitation and Expansion Project on the floor of Parliament.



The loans are Oeke-backed agreement amounting to €70,733,432 and commercial loan amounting to €10,500,000 between Ghana represented by Ministry of Finance and Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft.



The credit facility is to secure funding for the implementation of the project, which includes; the construction of an intake, a new water treatment plant with its ancillary structure, transmission and distribution pipelines, service reservoirs, standpipes and house connection.



The beneficiary communities include: Takoradi, Effiakuma, Kwesimintsim, Kojokrom, West Tanokrom, Anaji, Sekondi, New Takoradi, Essikado, Apremdo, Keikum, Ntankoful, Ngyyiresia, East Tanokrom, Effia Village and Fijai.



The rest are Assakai, Aduembra, Kansaworado, Nkroful, Anoadze, Abuesi, Apowa, Inchaban, Ketan, Dixcove, Estates, Shama, Hwendo, Hotopo and surrounding villages.



When completed, the project is expected to increase agriculture production, and boost the commercial potential of the twin-city, as well a more respectable front to visitors arriving from neighboring countries.





