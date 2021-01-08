Regional News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Illegal miners storm Berekum, one person arrested

File photo of galamseyers

Correspendence from Bono East region



Illegal miners popularly called galamseyers have taken over a river body in Jinijini in the Berekum West district of the Bono region.



The illegal miners have pitched camp at the bank of river Suntreso and have started mining seriously, a situation which poses as a health risk to the residents.



The Assemblymember for the Suntreso electoral area, Kwame Oppong Samuel, tells Ghanaweb that the development is a worrying situation considering the negative effects of illegal mining in other parts of the country.



According to him, any attempt to introduce illegal mining in the area will be resisted as it will be detrimental to the very environment the community survives on.



He wondered why any right-thinking individual because of their selfish interest will want to pollute a river body in the name of mining.



“We had reports that some illegal miners have taken the banks of one of the rivers in this area so we quickly went to the area to check for ourselves. When we got there they have dug holes in the area posing some threat to the river. As we speak, we have made a report to the police and one person has been arrested”.



Kwame Oppong Samuel has warned that residents in the community have vowed to resist any attempt to introduce illegal mining in the area and warned potential galamseyers to stay away from the community.



Meanwhile, when this reporter contacted the Berekum Police Commander, DSP Andrews Kofi Okonegye on the issue, he confirmed the arrest of one person but failed to give further details on the suspect.



DSP Andrews Kofi Okonegye however revealed that there will be a community engagement on the issue in the coming days.