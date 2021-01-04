Regional News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Illegal miners clash, one dead

Galamsey site

One person has died in a clash between two illegal mining groups at Akyem Aworoso near Akyem Apinamang in the Eastern Region.



The incident occurred on January 3, 2021.



Information gathered indicates that two miners Desmond Anokye Frimpong, 27, and Gyekye Matthew, 33, now deceased were attacked by a group of three young men believed to be rival illegal miners who accused them of mining on their land area.



They ordered the victims to surrender their gold to them which they resisted.



During the fight, one of the suspects identified as Kojo Owusu allegedly hit the head of Gyekye Matthew with a stone which sent him to the ground unconscious. He was rushed to St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia but passed on.



The other victim – Anokye Frimpong managed to escape but with injuries in the palm and belly.



He lodged a complaint at the Police Station which led to the arrest of suspect Kojo Owusu, 44.



According to the acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado, efforts are underway to arrest other accomplices Kojo Awuah and one other identified as Cash.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.