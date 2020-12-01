Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: GNA

Illegal miner remanded over motorbike robbery

The accused has denied the theft allegations

The Ashanti Bekwai Circuit Court has remanded one Abraham Yeboah into prison custody for allegedly robbing a student of his motorbike.



Yeboah has denied robbing Mr Emmanuel Boateng of his Haojin Motorbike valued GHC4,200.00, Techno mobile phone valued GHC450.00 and GHC700.00 and would reappear before the court on the 15th December 2020.



Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Christian Osborn Amartey told the Court presided over by Mr Marc Diboro Tirimah, that Mr Boateng, the complainant is a student who rides a motorbike and resident of Manso-Manukrom.



He said Yeboah, an illegal miner, also lived at Denkyira Ampabena.



The prosecution said on November 17, 2020, at about 0800 hours, the complainant was in charge of his motorbike when the accused asked him to convey him from Manso Manukrom to Manso Aboaboso.



Prosecution said on reaching a section of the road near a cocoa farm, he asked the complainant to stop the bike so that he dust off himself.



He said Boateng obliged, but Yeboah pulled a knife and ordered him to surrender all he had on him, including the motorbike.



Chief Inspector Amartey said for fear of his life, the complainant handed over his money, cellular phone and the ignition key of the bike to the accused.



He said Yeboah sped-off on the bike but luck eluded him when he was spotted by the victim later in the day and caused his arrest with the assistance of some onlookers.



The prosecution said the suspect was handed over to the Assemblymember in the area who also handed him over to the Datano Police where he was rearrested.



He said in his cautioned statement Yeboah admitted the offence and after investigations, he was arraigned.

