Illegal miner kills colleague over GH¢10

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Mamaso Community Hospital Morgue

An illegal miner has been stabbed to death by his colleague over Gh¢10 at Amenam in Birim North District of the Eastern Region.



The body of the deceased Kwabena Asante 35, has been deposited at Mamaso Community Hospital Morgue.



A misunderstanding ensued between the suspect Felix Kofi Fredrick and Kwabena Asante who are family members over sharing of Gh¢10 the got from the mining.



The misunderstanding over who was supposed to take larger share of the money turned into fight in which Felix Kofi Frederick pulled a knife and allegedly stabbed the Kwabena Asante in the lower abdomen killing him instantly.



He jumped on his motorbike and attempted to run away but was chased and apprehended by other illegal Miners around who pounced on him and nearly lynched him. But for the swift rescue by the Unit Committee Members in Amenam Community and sent to the Police Station where he was rearrested. He was later issued a medical form to seek healthcare at New Abirem Government Hospital where he was treated and discharged.



The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sargeant Francis Gomado says the suspect will be put before court for prosecution.

