Illegal destruction of 33,000 rubber trees: Odikro and 2 others arrested in Western Region

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The police in the Western Region are investigating the destruction of a significant portion of the rubber plantation belonging to Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL) in the Ahanta West Municipality.



According to a Ghanaian Times report, three individuals, including Nana Agyarko, the Odikro of Gyabenkrom community, have been arrested for trespassing onto the plantation and maliciously cutting down over 33,000 mature rubber trees.



GREL estimates the cost of the destruction to be around €95,000, equivalent to GHC1.1400 million.



Preliminary investigations by the police have led to the arrest of the Odikro, who allegedly hired individuals from outside the community to carry out the act of destruction. The police are currently questioning the suspects to gather more information.



According to police sources, the Odikro's actions were allegedly driven by his desire to reclaim a portion of government land that had been allocated to GREL for rubber plantation.



The intention was to rezone the land and sell it to private individuals for development.



The Association of Chiefs on whose land GREL operates, known as ACLANGO, expressed their condemnation of the destruction during a press conference held after assessing the damaged plantation.



They emphasized the importance of considering national interests, job security, and community welfare before taking such drastic measures.



Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, Chairman of ACLANGO, stated that they were unaware of any individuals claiming to represent the interests of traditional rulers and encroaching on GREL's legally acquired land for personal gain. He stressed that GREL and the traditional rulers had been working in harmony since 1993, resolving any conflicts peacefully through dialogue.



The chiefs highlighted that GREL plays a crucial role in the region's economy, providing employment to over 70,000 people directly and indirectly through various projects. They expressed their concern that these illegal invasions would directly impact the raw material supply for GREL's factories, affecting job opportunities and hindering economic growth.



Rubber is one of Ghana's top 10 export commodities, with the country exporting $136 million worth of rubber in 2021. GREL has expanded its factory operations for increased value addition and job creation under the government's "1 District, 1 Factory" initiative.



The chiefs called upon relevant state authorities to take immediate action to protect GREL's legally leased concessions and ensure the sustainable employment of the youth in the communities.



The destroyed rubber trees had an average lifespan of over 47 years, including the seven-year period from nursery to planting, and were currently being tapped for rubber production.



The plantation that suffered the destruction was part of a long-standing leasehold agreement between the Ghanaian government, facilitated by the Land Commission, and GREL since the 1950s, renewable every 50 years.



YNA/OGB