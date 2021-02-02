Regional News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ignore the propaganda from my opposers - Upper Manya Krobo DCE

Felix Nartey Odjao, District Chief Executive for the Upper Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Upper Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Felix Nartey Odjao has brushed aside allegations levelled against him by some youth in the area.



Led by one George Tettey as the convener, the youth accused the DCE of fostering disunity in the party and failing to support the former MP, Joseph Tetteh, which resulted in the loss of the seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



But the DCE addressing a presser in a rebuttal, described the allegations as malice and propaganda orchestrated by his opponents who are also lobbying for the office he holds.



Mr Felix Nartey Odjao indicated that the accusations started in 2017 when he expressed interest to be the DCE of the area, disclosing that his party ID card had to be picked by George Gbli, the Party's First Vice Chairman before he was cleared.



According to him, his opponents are doing the bidding for Dominic Ankrah who wants to serve as the Upper Manya Krobo DCE in President Akufo-Addo’s second.



Felix Nartey however, posited that he is not afraid of the competition and advised his opponents to do it the better way.



“I have never been an NDC as they have been claiming. There are claims also that I am awarding contracts for myself and such allegation borders on our procurement processes, for your information these are documents to check. I wish they had mentioned a specific company or organizations to which the contracts have been awarded. Contracts are not awarded to individuals but they are awarded to an organization and if they have one, I challenge them to bring it out. I have not awarded a contract to myself or any company. I don’t have any company that will even amount to a breach of our procurement processes and conflict of interest and so I have not done any of such a thing.” He said.



He continued, “We need to bear in mind that Upper Manya is far larger than a small group of people so if they want to find out about me they should do thorough research. I am not afraid of competition, I have engaged myself in several competitive activities. As a family, this is inhouse politics we do not need to crucify each other to win and become an appointee in the government, we don’t need that.



“Let us compete as people of one family. I see that some are desperate, they want to become DCE at all cost. Let us be informed that there are many other opportunities in the party, it is not just about being a DCE that makes you serving member of NPP and that of Ghana.” He lashed out at his critics.



Felix Nartey Odjao, therefore, advised the youth to desist from tarnishing the images of others as according to him, that could undermine the progress of the NPP ahead of the 2024 elections.



He said the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo knows even better and will appoint the right candidate when the time comes.



“The President has more information on us than they think and I can assure that at the right time he will make the right decision and one of us will be the DCE for Upper Manya district,” he said.