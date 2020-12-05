General News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: GNA

Ignore the noise of NDC and vote for Akufo-Addo - Razak Opoku

Founder and President of the Concern Voters Movement, Razak Kojo Opoku

Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, Founder and President of the Concern Voters Movement (CVM) has urged Ghanaians to ignore the noise of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's.



He said the policies of President Akufo-Addo government have directly and indirectly benefited members of the NDC.



A statement signed by Mr Opoku and copied to the Ghana News Agency said policies are Free Senior High School, the Free Water and Electricity, the Planting for food and jobs and Rearing for food and jobs.



"The others are the Year of Roads, Digitalization One-Constituency-one-Ambulance, one- District-one-Factory, one-Village-one-Dam and Zongo Development Fund.



It said because of President Akufo-Addo, members of the NDC do not pay School fees for their children at the SHS and Water Bills.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.