Ignore prophets of election results, they’re fake - Rev Frimpong Manso

President of Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Rev Prof Paul Frimpong Manso

President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Rev Prof Paul Frimpong Manso has hit out at Men of God who make prophecies about election results.



Describing them as fake and false prophets, Rev Frimpong Manso admonished Mahama and Prof Jane Naana to ignore such persons since they only seek to prey on them and use them as milking cows.



“There has been a practice of people prophesying about elections. I want to say in no uncertain terms that these things are wrong, false and fake, and we should not bank our hopes on them.



"God has given the power to choose the leader through elections, campaigns, through the ballot box. If it will be through prophecies, there will not be the need for elections and campaigns and ballot boxes. Dear politicians these people can exploit you, they can create confusion and they will make things wrong,” he noted.



Typical of an election year, prophecies from different quarters have begun making declarations of candidates and parties that will win the elections ahead of the polls.



But the Pentecostal and Charismatic Council President is adamant these practices are uncalled for and should be disregarded since they only promote confusion.



He was addressing leadership of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) led by flag-bearer John Dramani Mahama after the ex-president paid a courtesy call on members of the Christian Council of Ghana and church leaders at the Assemblies of God Church to formally introduce Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to them.

