Ignore journalists who take money to denigrate NPP in Asanteman - NAPO

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: Kweku Taufic, Contributor

Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has insisted that the NPP government, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has done a great deal of work for Asanteman.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony of the Suame Interchange on Tuesday, Dr. Prempeh also known as NAPO touted the achievements of the governing NPP in the Ashanti Region.



According to him, the party has the development of the region at heart and that numerous projects are ongoing in the region courtesy the governing NPP.



He urged the residents in the region to be mindful of some agenda-setters in the media who are bent on denigrating the government for whatever reasons, no matter the reality.



It will be recalled that recently, a media furore erupted over a Kumasi-based morning radio host who had allegedly received a bribe of $2,000.00 to run negative stories about the government in the Ashanti Region.



Acknowledging that more can and will be done for Asanteman, Dr. Prempeh said it was important to be thankful for what has been achieved so far.



"Even God who created us requests for thanks from us anytime he does something good for us hence we the people in the area must be thankful to the Nana Addo government for what he continues to do for us.”



On the Suame interchange, he said those who leverage on the challenges of the project delay to insist government had not done anything for Asanteman are not being fair to the facts.



“Suame Interchange is not Asanteman, other roads and infrastructure are being developed in the region”, he declared.