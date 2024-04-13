Ignore false NPP propaganda, I’ve never benefited from government scholarship - Joyce Bawah insists

General News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has vehemently refuted claims suggesting she received a scholarship from the Government of Ghana for her academic pursuits.



In response to the allegations, Mogtari categorically denied ever benefiting from a government scholarship, emphasising that these claims were purportedly spread by some members of the New Patriotic Party on social media and other platforms in an attempt to tarnish her reputation and that of her family.



Taking to social media on Saturday, April 13, 2024, Bawah Mogtari urged the public to disregard the unfounded claims, reaffirming her stance that she has never been a recipient of a scholarship from the Government of Ghana.



She asserted that the dissemination of such false information was a deliberate attempt to undermine her credibility and integrity.



Additionally, she clarified that she has never been enrolled as a student at Portsmouth University, refuting another aspect of the 'misinformation campaign targeting her'.



“Disregard the propaganda and falsehood being peddled by the dishonest NPP apparatchiki that I benefited from a Government of Ghana Scholarship.



“Let me state without any fear of equivocation or contradiction that I have never applied for or received a grant or scholarship from either the GNPC or Ghana’s Scholarship Secretariat,” she wrote.



She added “And for the avoidance of doubt, I have never been a student of the Portsmouth University.”



View the full post below











ID/ ADG



