Ignore fake video, Akufo-Addo is the president elect – EC reiterates

The Electoral Commission has reiterated that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the president-elect in the just-ended polls.



This was contained in a statement following the spread of a doctored video on social media in which Jean Mensa declared John Dramani Mahama as the President-elect.



The commission has called on Ghanaians to ignore the video as it is not a true reflection of what was declared.



“The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a video in circulation, indicating that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission announced John Dramani Mahama as Ghana’s President-Elect. The Commission states that this video is doctored and is not a true reflection of what was declared.”



The Commission will like to reiterate that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the “President-Elect of the 2020 Presidential Election having obtained more than fifty per cent of the total number of valid votes cast as enshrined in Article 63:3 of the 1992 Constitution. This declaration has subsequently been gazetted by Ghana Publishing Company Limited (GPCL).”



