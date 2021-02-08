Regional News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Ignore drink-poisoning video, no officer involved – Bono police

File photo: According the Ghana Police Service, the video has no relation with their outfit

The Bono Regional Police Command has dissociated itself from a video circulating on social media with an accompanying text insinuating that a Police Officer was poisoned to death during the celebration of his promotion.



According to the Police, the video, which has gone viral, has no relation with the Ghana Police Service or its officers.



In a statement issued by the Regional Command and signed by the Deputy Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP), Baba Saanid Adamu on behalf of the Regional Commander, the Bono Police noted that its attention “has been drawn to a video that has gone viral showing a young man holding a cup dancing with his colleagues.



“In the video, another person is seen dancing with the group who seemingly dropped an object into the drink of the holder of the cup.”



The statement continued that a message attached to the video suggests “that the holder of the cup in the video is a Policeman from Sunyani.”



However, “the Regional Police Command has intercepted the video and upon careful observation of the video, there is no policeman involved.”



It continued that: “Even though the Command has lost an Inspector by name Fred Armah of RCID, Sunyani, the Health Authorities at the Regional Hospital has confirmed that his death is COVID-19 related.



It also advised the public “to stop circulating this false information as there is no proof.”