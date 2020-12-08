General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Ignore NDC's flipping claims, Akufo-Addo leading with over 6million votes - NPP

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

The ruling New Patriotic Party has rubbished claims by the National Democratic Congress that it has flipped 36 constituencies.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Director of Elections for the NDC said at a press conference that the party has won 36 parliamentary seats that belonged to the NPP.



“So far, if you look at the flips, if you put them together, we are looking at about 36 seats that have flipped. In the Greater Accra Region, Afriyie Ankrah said the NDC has won the Krowor, Ledzokuku, Tema East, Adentan, Ablekuma Central, Okaikoi North and Madina parliamentary seats”, he said.



“In the Eastern Region, he mentioned Upper Manya, Akwatia, and Ayensuano. We’ve flipped Jomoro, Evalue Gwira in the Western Region and Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region. When it comes to Bono East, we’ve flipped Nkoranza North, Nkoranza South, Techiman North and Techiman South. In the Central Region, we’ve flipped Ekumfi, Upper Denkyira West, Awutu Senya West, Cape Coast North, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Twifo-Ati Morkwa, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa and Gomoa West.”

But the NPP in a counter-press conference said the NDC is only dabbling in falsehood.



John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP said that the party has rather flipped some NDC constituencies.



He said that in the presidential race, the party’s candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is leading by over 6 million votes.



“It is obvious from the results declared across the various constituencies that the NPP will still maintain a majority in parliament in the next four years. NDC have flopped many seats. In the Savannah region where the NDC presidential candidate comes from, they flopped and we flipped four seats. They have lost Damongo, Daboya and Salaga North”.



“The NDC also flopped in Lambusi. They have flopped in Yoyo, Chereponi, Karaga, Tatale, Zabzugu and Mion. We now control three of the Northern Regions in the country. The icing on the cake is the historic flop in the Volta region. John Peter Amewu is the MP-elect for Hohoe constituency”.



“It is remarkable that the NDC at their ill-prepared press conference did not mention the presidential race. It is because they know that it is their biggest flop of all. We will reframe from declaring results however from the results publicly declared and from our own collation, we are happy to announce we have so far collated as at 2:15am we have received the scan pink sheet result of 34,040 polling stations nationwide. This puts, the NPP candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the lead with 6, 085, 708 votes representing 52.72%

