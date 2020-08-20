General News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Ignore Bawumia, Mahama delivered more infrastructure with fewer resources – Adongo

Isaac Adongo, Bolgatanga Central, MP

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Hon. Isaac Adongo has said that John Dramani Mahama’s government delivered more infrastructure with fewer resources under four years compared to the current regime



His comment comes on the back of the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s presentation at a Town Hall meeting held at the Academy of Arts in Accra on August 18 to tell the government’s story with regards to infrastructural development since they took over power in 2017.



The Vice President put the total number of projects initiated under the government at 17,334.



Breaking it down, Dr Bawumia said since the government was sworn in January 2017, it has completed 8,746 projects while 8,588 are ongoing.



But in a short write up addressing the Vice President’s presentation, Isaac Adongo said the NPP’s infrastructural development cannot be matched in this country because its unparalleled.



He said, “the NDC delivered more infrastructure with less resources under JM in four years”.



Isaac Adongo who speaks for the NDC on financial issues further said a performance-driven Government commissions roads and infrastructure projects with 4 months to the end of your term not another round of empty lectures and town hall meetings dubbed “results fair”.



He, therefore, described the NPP as a failed government noting that if Ghanaians rejected the NDC that was commissioning projects in 2016, clearly, Ghanaians will not be moved by sod cutting and another attempt to promise when already existing promises have failed woefully.



“If Ghanaians voted against commissioning of major infrastructure in 2016, do you think they will vote for sod-cutting, an enhanced promise in your last 4 months in office?



Sod cuttings are just enhanced promises and a failed Govt cannot seek solace in more promises on your way out.”



READ STATEMENT HERE



Hon. Isaac Adongo writes:



“How can a Govt with 4 months left in office show infrastructure record in a town hall meeting? This is what happens when your year of roads is touted with a sod-cutting of 26km road. A performance-driven Govt commissions roads and infrastructure projects with 4 months to the end of your term not another round of empty lectures and town hall meetings dubbed results fair.



Are you not proud of your 1 village 1 dugout or reshaping and gravelling or your one-seater toilets? Come to Bolga Soe to commission your embarrassing dugout.



Talk is cheap. The toilets, boreholes, reshaping and school blocks that Ghanaians took for granted are now your superior achievements? So what will the superior record of an Assemblyman look like? We have indeed retrogressed.



While JM was described as incompetent by you for commissioning major infrastructure projects at this time in 2016, you are holding town hall meetings on supposed infrastructure you are ashamed to commission?



Never again. After doubling our public debt in 3 and half years to competently finance corruption and stealing, now come and commission your projects. That’s a true show of infrastructure results.



It is interesting that, the President on the day of visiting Western Region with the electorates waiting for him to show his projects, his MP in the area was sitting in a JM visible project with the economic comedian struggling to do the impossible of delivering another confident eloquent lies.



The NDC delivered more infrastructure with less resources under JM in four years.



If Ghanaians voted against the commissioning of major infrastructure in 2016, do you think they will vote for sod-cutting, an enhanced promise in your last 4 months in office?



Sod cuttings are just enhanced promises and a failed Govt cannot seek solace in more promises on your way out. Big English and confidence eloquent lie best describe your shameful legacy.”









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.