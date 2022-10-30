Ignorant, unprofessional: NDC MP takes on 'spin doctor' Adom-Otchere

General News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has slammed broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere describing him as ignorant and unprofessional.



The two have been engaged in a verbal spat over the MP’s reference to Minority Leader Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s past as a spare parts dealer in a recent interview.



Murtala addressing the Majority Leader earlier on last week told TV3: “You listened to him in the press conference and he even said that the Speaker doesn’t even understand the law.



“When the Speaker was a lawyer practising, you, Honourable Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, you were selling spare parts at Magazine, at the time the Speaker was a practising lawyer.”



In an editorial on the October 27 edition of Good Evening Ghana, Adom-Otchere berated the, MP for denigrating the Majority Leader and by extension spare parts dealers.



Reacting to Adom-Otchere in an interview with Metro TV News, Murtala explained that his reference to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as a spare parts dealer was borne out by the facts which Adom-Otchere was clearly ignorant about.



“Indeed, that was his job and it is not denigratory, that was his job, he was actually selling spare parts at the time when Bagbin was already practicing as a lawyer … It had nothing to do with spare parts dealers,” he stressed.



He also disclosed that his father was actually a spare parts dealer and he (Murtala) had at a point in his life managed the spare parts business. “As a matter of fact, unknown to Paul, my father was a spare parts dealer, I used to manage father’s spare parts store. My father used to deal in sewing machines and bicycles and spare parts of same.



“So, for him to spin and create the impression that I was denigrating spare parts dealers, for me, that is most unfortunate. So, I knew he is ignorant, frankly; but I never knew he is that unprofessional,” Murtala jabbed.







What Adom-Otchere said:



Paul Adom-Otchere said that Murtala, by the statement he made, lacks wisdom.



“I talked about wisdom... that wisdom, it is not everybody that is able to demonstrate it like that. You’re a politician, a Member of Parliament, and you're talking down spare parts dealers.



“Murtala, Allah will forgive you eh. Don’t do that again. You are part of a mass party, the National Democratic Congress, and you are rubbishing spare parts dealers that their nobodies.



“Don’t you know that people finish university these days with a first class in electrical engineering and then go and do spare parts dealing? What is wrong with some of our politicians?



“Murtala was talking down spare parts dealers that Majority Leader Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu he was a spare parts dealer when Bagbin was practising law. Murtala is saying that. The other day, he was not happy that somebody was calling him a teacher,” he said.



