General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Ignorance destroys one’s destiny – Prophet Emmanuel Adjei

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei

General overseer of Prayer Palace International, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei has urged Ghanaians to know exactly what they have been called to do in this world.



According to him, most people are facing difficulties in life because they are not living in the destiny God prepared for them.







Defining what the word destiny means he said, “Destiny is what God created you to come and achieve in this world. Basically your destiny is your purpose in life”.



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he said, “Everyone has a purpose in life but, in the course of that journey anything can happen“.



He went on to say that many people have missed their destinies and are doing what they’re not supposed to do probably because of a situation that happened to them along the line which could have been prevented.



The man of God believes that before any individual takes a decision for his or her life, “one should ask himself/herself and God if this is what He has planned for your destiny and if this is what you’re meant to do”.



He stated that if questions are not asked and you miss the destiny God has for you, that is it. “Because in life if you miss the destiny God has for you, you’ll continue to suffer for the rest of your life”.



He revealed that the reason most individuals miss their purpose in life is because they do not consult God before making decisions. “They just decide and do anything they feel comfortable with which should not be the case”, he shared.



Prophet Emmanuel Adjei furthered that God has a scheduled destiny for everyone and once you live out that destiny he has for you then, “you have automatically changed what he had in store for you and it will frustrate you”.