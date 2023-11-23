If you want to be a political activist, either boldly do so or quit - Prof. Sarpong to NPP faithfuls

Politics of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Professor Smart Sarpong has backed the New Patriotic Party's dismissal of Hopeson Adorye, a defeated parliamentary candidate, Nana Ohene Ntow, a former General Secretary, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, a former Zongo Minister and Yaw Buaben Asamoah, former Adentan Member of Parliament.



The New Patriotic Party, in a statement signed by their General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah, noted that these persons are no longer members for declaring their support for Alan Kyerematen, an independent candidate.



According to the statement, the four individuals' behavior breaches their constitution, so they forfeit their membership.



“A Member of the Party, who stands as an independent candidate against the officially elected member of the Party, or who joins or declares his or her support for another Political Party, or for an independent candidate, when the Party has sponsored a candidate in a general or by-election, automatically forfeits his or her membership of the Party”, the party established.



They stressed; “In line with these constitutional provisions, it is the view of the NPP that Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Buaben Asamoa have AUTOMATICALLY FORFEITED their membership of the Party. They are, therefore, no longer members of the Party.”



Discussing the matter during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Wednesday morning, the Senior Research Fellow of the Kumasi Technical University, Prof. Smart Sarpong stated; "If you are not for me, then you are not with me. Those should know those who are for them and work with them...If you say you want to do party job but feel something worries, so you want to leave to join party B or C, be bold; do it".



"But if you will remain in the party, then note that whatever it is, something will get on your nerve. When two people are going for competition, both of them can't win. One will win and when the person wins, be humble enough to work with the person in the interest of the party you claim to be a member of", he added.



He however warned the New Patriotic Party to watch the way they treat their members as it may engender hostile reactions.



