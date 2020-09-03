Politics of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: My News GH

If you spew nonsense I shall reply – Vim lady warns insulting footsoldiers

Afia Pokuaa, Broadcast Journalist

Broadcast Journalist, Afia Pokuaa popularly called Vim lady says the disregard for Journalists in Ghana is becoming worrying promising to retaliate in equal measure insults directed at her.



According to her, people spew insults at Journalists in the country for just ensuring that people who are put in positions of trust are accountable and transparent to the people while they revere the politicians.



Afia Pokuaa who was speaking on Accra-based Okay FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com said but for politics, some Journalists have better qualifications and are sharper than these politicians whose words are taken as gospel by their naive followers.



To her, this year, Journalists will not take the insults from people who do not agree when they question power and put politicians on their toes.



She indicated that like they are afraid of Kennedy Agyapong and Afia Schwarzenegger because they will come for you when you insult them, same will be replicated by Journalists in the country because they are tired of taking insults and keeping quiet because of the claims of being “public figures”.



“This year I’m ready and if you like, send your nonsense messages. Like President Mahama said, nobody has a monopoly over violence, for us, we will not fight, for us, nobody has a monopoly over spewing nonsense. We’ve been quiet for long because we are public figures but for now, if you spew nonsense, we will reply in similar fold. That’s why you’re afraid of Afia Schwarzenegger and Kennedy Agyapong because if you try them, they will not let you go Scot free. We will all go that line.



“You Ghanaians who we are seeking accountability and transparency for are the same who attack the media. It will get to a point no journalist will ask any questions. They will just keep quiet and watch. Politicians will take you people for granted forever. The more you insult Journalist, the more we will shut the hell up and bloody stop talking. When you people watch BBC and CNN and you see Christiane Amanpour and Stephen Sackur and they are drilling politicians, you’re happy about that and say they are bold but when you do same in Ghana, you are told you don’t like the politician.



Do you think if we are not qualified we would have been sitting behind the microphone? The most painful thing is that because some of us speak the local language, you people think we are empty. If we should publish our CVs, like you will know that we are more qualified than some of your Ministers, we are bloody qualified than some of them but you feel that it’s ok to insult us the ones who are seeking for accountability for you. I say the more you insult us, the more we will decide not to speak.”

