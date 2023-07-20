If you're a messiah and you can't heal your home; what kind of a messiah are you? - Dr Apraku jabs Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, has taken a swipe at one of his contenders for the position, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, over his handling of Ghana’s economy.



Speaking in an interview on Citi TV, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Dr Apraku refuted assertions that persons referring to the performance of Ghana’s economy under Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are needlessly attacking him.



According to him, the vice president's record must be brought to bear to determine whether he can lead the country or not.



“There is no problem (calling out Dr Bawumia). We are dealing with reality. If you are a messiah and you cannot heal your home; what kind of a messiah are you?



“I think this is completely acceptable. This is politics, we’re competing. Politics is a competition of ideas; your idea against my idea, your vision against my vision. And in that interrogation, everything should be opened," he said.



The presidential hopeful added that he would not accept tribal politicking and politics of insults.



“I would resent it if somebody was talking about ethnicity; I would resent it if somebody personalises the campaign – those haven’t surfaced. But when we are looking at our records, obviously if you want to govern his country and you have been involved in anything that comes close to governing the country, we have the right to examine how you have handed it,” he said.



He also said that it is clear that Vice President Dr Bawumia is the establishment candidate in the flagbearship race.



Ten people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023.



A super delegate conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five while the primaries proper would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



BAI/OGB



