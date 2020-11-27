Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

If you’re a deep thinker, you’d have asked first – Lydia Alhassan jabs Dumelo on Ayawaso dredging controversy

play videoMP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan speaking at the debate

A debate held for parliamentary candidates in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency deviated from the expected end following some actions of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.



The debate which was organized by Media Generale’s 3FM, November 27, 2020, was between the NPP’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan, NDC’s John Dumelo, and Independent candidate Richard Mawuli Amegatsi.



Scheduled to begin around 8 am, the debate was rather delayed following the late arrival of the NPP candidate, Lydia Alhassan.



Some few minutes into the debate, the incumbent MP when given the chance to speak about her work since assuming office rather made some comments which infuriated the NDC aspirant, John Dumelo.



Speaking specifically about controversies that emerged after John Dumelo was asked to stop dredging gutters in the municipality, Lydia Alhassan while speaking in the local dialect said that “you don’t just get up and start doing things. If you are a deep thinker, you’ll realize that people just don’t get up and start dredging gutters.



John Dumelo who did not take the comments lightly demanded an apology and retraction from the MP who also vehemently refused to do so.



Making further attempts to register his displeasure, Mr Dumelo proceeded to exit the scene and quit the debate, however, he rescinded following interventions by the hosts.



Lydia Alhassan further incited her supporters to hoot at John Dumelo when he made attempts to leave.



She consistently shouted, “away, away, he’s running away.”



Justifying her comments which were described as insulting and unsavoury Lydia Alhassan further said “if you’re doing something, you have to think about it that’s what I’m trying to say. You have to ask questions about it first. So, it’s not an insult.”



In a charged atmosphere, visibly angry Dumelo also retorted “you can’t insult me here, that’s unacceptable. You just arrived late and you’re only coming to insult me…”



The debate was moved to an end without Lydia Alhassan’s apology.





She came to the debate late, disorganised and disoriented. Her last resort was to insult. @johndumelo1 is a gentleman...?? pic.twitter.com/WmRgCWpmpU — 3.142(?) (@lips_pi) November 27, 2020

