If you plan using takashi, guns to spill blood, it means voters don't like you – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said any candidate in the upcoming 7 December polls who intends using ‘takashi’, guns and machetes to harass the electorate and spill blood in an attempt to secure forceful victory will not be tolerated.



At a durbar of the chiefs and people of Sankore in the Ahafo Region recently, President Akufo-Addo said: “I’ll not allow anyone intending to foment trouble during the elections to succeed, be they an NPP or NDC member”.



“I won’t tolerate it”, President Akufo-Addo said.



According to him, “Ghanaians must be able to express their views via the ballot box peacefully and not under duress”.



“As a candidate, if the electorate like you, you don’t have to use machetes, guns or spill blood to get them to vote for you.



“If you have to use takashi in the elections, then it clearly means the electorate do not like you.



“We don’t want any of that.



“We want the electorate to vote in a transparent, free and fair atmosphere”, the President said.



Rounding up his 2-day tour of the region with visits to Hwidiem, Goaso, Dadiesoaba, Mim, Akrodie, Kukuom and Sankore, the President noted that the Ghanaian people have had an opportunity to witness, at first hand, the impact of the policies and programmes implemented by his government.



“If you believe that the policies of my government have had a positive impact on your lives, and you have not regretted voting for me, I will urge you to continue to have faith in me.



“In the December elections, let it be four more years for Nana to do more for you,” he said.



The President also urged residents to vote for NPP parliamentary candidates, so as to deliver another decisive victory for the people of Ghana.





