General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: My News GH

If you kill him, I’ll deal with you! – How Rawlings saved Kweku Baako from being killed

Kweku Baako Jnr and JJ Rawlings

The life of Journalist Kweku Baako Jnr was saved by the late former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings.



This was disclosed by Riad Hozaife, who indicated that a group of soldiers had decided to kill him.



Kweku Baako’s crime according to Riad Hoziefe was that he called the late former President a “bastard”.



However, the President is said to have got wind of their plans and intervene to prevent the Soldiers from undertaking their evil plans.



“Rawlings said if anything should happen to Kweku Baako Jnr, he will hold us responsible so we stopped. Kweku Baako Jnr owes his life to Rawlings,” Mr Hosiefe claimed in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM.



Riad Hosiefe indicated that he was making such a revelation to tell the world that Rawlings regardless had a softer side unlike how he was perceived in the public domain.



