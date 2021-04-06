If you have eaten fishes washed ashore, own up - Hawa Koomson appeals

General News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has appealed to residents of Osu and its environs who have consumed some of the fish that were washed ashore over the weekend in what is still an unsolved case, to own up so that they are monitored.



She explained that there is the need for all such persons to undergo medical checks.



Mavis Hawa Koomson made this known during a media engagement with the fishermen of the area on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, reports citinewsroom.com.



“I want to use this opportunity to plead with the community – if anyone has taken or consumed the fish please own up, so we can address any problems that may arise out of the consumption,” she appealed.



She added that, “Please cooperate with us and own up, so we can monitor you to know your health situation. If there are some in the market, please let us withdraw them. We are doing our best to know what caused that situation.”



In the meantime, Delese Mimi Darko, the CEO of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), says the Authority will facilitate the immediate completion of investigations into the matter.



“We have sent samples to the laboratory. This is not a normal occurrence and until we can find out what has happened, we need to take measures to ensure no one is harmed and that is why FDA is here. We will hurry up and make sure the laboratory tests will come out as quickly as possible,” she said.



Last Friday, some fishes were washed to the shores of Osu, just around the Osu Castle beach.



Likewise, some 80 plus mammals believed to be melon-headed whales were washed ashore at the Axim-Bewire beach in the Nzema East Municipality on Sunday.



Also, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development is coordinating an inter-agency investigation into the reported incidents while the FDA has dispatched an inspection team to markets in parts of the capital.



