If you hadn't incited your supporters, there would be no election violence - Allotey fires NDC

Politics of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has waded into discussions regarding some Members of Parliament's (MPs) motions requesting Parliament to investigate electoral violence in the country.



Four Majority MPs in the persons of the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta-Akyea and Akuapim South MP, Osei Bonsu Amoah and six Minority MPs led by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu have filed motions urging Parliament to investigate circumstances leading to some violence and subsequent deaths during the 2020 general elections.



The MPs further asked for a probe into all recruitments made by the security agencies since President Akufo-Addo assumed office in 2017.



With the four Majority MPs, their motion is for Parliament to probe all election-related violence since the inception of the Fourth Republic, dating back to 1993.



Reacting to the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Allotey Jacobs sounded proverbially as he blamed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the violence and deaths that happened during last year's Presidential elections.



Like to quote the Akan proverb that ''he who brought sugarcane home brought the flies'', he argued that if the NDC leadership had not made a call for their supporters to invade collation centers, there wouldn't have been any violence.



"The 2020 election was historical . . . Our 1992 political dispensation, it has come of age that there should be an end to all political violence. So, 2020, you would realize that there would have been no violence if people have not been ordered to go to collation centers. There would have been no violence. It's so unfortunate that we have discredited the 2020 elections but let us soldier on," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



He also charged the security agencies to be on top of their job ensuring no election violence in the country again.



"Our security services can do a lot for this country if they're firm in their conviction that, every election that comes, they will make sure there's no violence anywhere. There will be no snatching of ballot boxes . . . When it comes to Ghana, for the sake of our security, they should be neutral.''



