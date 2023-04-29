If you drive without a valid licence, DVLA will impound your vehicle effective 1 May

General News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

From May Day 2023, any vehicle on the road, apart from security-branded ones, whose driver does not possess a valid licence, would be impounded by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).



In a statement, the DVLA said the exercise is in accordance with Road Traffic Regulations 47, 158 of LI 2180 of 2012.



Vehicles whose drivers have no original licence or none at all or possess an expired licence or use a fake one or wrong class of licence are the target.



The DVLA said except for police, prisons, fire, military and immigration service vehicles, all others are affected.



"Please treat this as a caution to avoid embarrassment and inconvenience,” the DVLA warned.