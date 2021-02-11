General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

If you don’t want us to undertake the exercise, no problem – Haruna fumes at Joe Wise

Haruna Iddrisu, a ranking member on the Appointment Committee of Parliament clashed with the chairman of the committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu over the allotment for time for the members.



A member of the committee had pleaded with Joe Wise as he is popularly known, to grant him an opportunity to ask one more question.



Joe Wise attempted to decline the request but Haruna further appealed to him.



With the chairman insistent on not allowing the question, Haruna flared up and demanded some flexibility from Joe Wise.



He reminded him that they are discharging a constitutional mandate which serves the interest of the Ghanaian.



Haruna Iddrisu told him that if he is unwilling for them to effectively carry out their mandate, he should make it clear to them.



“Be a little flexible and leadership will manage how much time we spend. If you don’t want us to undertake this exercise, there is no problem. That is why we are here. I just said you should give him one question not three,” he said.



Haruna’s outburst worked as Francis Xavier Sosu, the MP for Madina was allowed to ask his question.



