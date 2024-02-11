If you dabble in politics, you'll be treated as such - Opoku Onyinah warned as Bawumia running mate rumours resurrect

General News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A post believed to be cryptic and shared by the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Opoku Onyinah has been hijacked by political communicators and Ghanaians who continue to read meanings into the message he shared.



Apostle Onyinah on Saturday, February 10, 2024, fuelled rumours of his imminent appointment as Bawumia’s running mate with a post shared on his Facebook page.



The timing of the post which came shortly after the majority chief whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh had hinted at a possible announcement of him as running mate of Bawumia led to political readings into the message.



In his post dated February 10, 2024, the apostle noted the need for him to fulfil his purpose in life noting that failing to do so gives room for the bad nuts of society to rule over and destroy God’s creation.



“The Lord has a reason for creating me. Burying my talent and making it redundant is doing a disservice to my family, church, nation, and world. If I fail to speak, to work, to contribute, I allow the 'bad' minority to rule and dictate. Often, the silence of the majority or a good one helps the noisy minority destroy society or even rule. (From my script on Words of Wisdom),” he wrote on his Facebook page.



The post has since been taken over by political communicators who continue to argue and debate for their respective parties.



While there seems to be an embracement of the message from those who align with the New Patriotic Party, some persons, presumably NDC supporters have warned him that he will not be spared from the harsh commentary should he agree to become a politician.



Some persons who could be tagged as neutrals have appealed to him not to accept any political role as they believe partisan politics has not really served the country.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the NPP in November 2023 and is set to contest the December general election with former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, as his main contender.



The choice for Dr. Bawumia’s running mate has seen several names being put forth with various arguments being made to support same.



The names of personalities such as Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has emerged as frontrunners with the argument of regional balance and the need for stronghold votes, being used as justification.























