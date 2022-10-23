If you curse us in your frustration, we will also curse you – Adakabri ‘fires’ Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Adakabri Frimpong Manso, host of Neat FM’s ‘Me Man Nti’ programme, has chastised the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for cursing Ghanaians who talk about his bad leadership.



He noted that the President should have known that Ghanaians will be speaking against his bad leadership even before submitting himself for the position.



Speaking on Thursday, October 20, 2022, edition of the late afternoon political talk show, Adakabri indicated that the President should not use his frustration to curse Ghanaians who are fed up with his bad leadership.



He said no amount of curses rain on Ghanaians shall come to pass.

He advised the president to brace himself because Ghanaians will be frustrating him more for the next two years of his government.



“You came begging Ghanaians that we should give you the mandate as the President of this country; you became President and for six years, you are using your frustration to curse Ghanaians? No, that curse won’t work.



‘Keep being the President that you are but remember that before the remaining two years of your government come to an end, Ghanaians get you more frustrated, so be ready to curse us more,” Adakabri stated on his show.



He added, “If you curse us in frustration, we will also curse you. You ever thought that a President will curse its citizens; this [attitude] will not shut us up, we will keep talking today, tomorrow and forever.”



“You should have known about this becoming President. We need somebody to be bold and the president that what you are doing is not good,” Adakabri said.







‘I’ll shame you all’ – Akufo-Addo claps back at 'detractors' in Ashanti Region



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo responded to persons he thinks are his 'political' detractors during his Ashanti Regional tour.



Speaking while cutting sod for the construction of the Suame Interchange on October 18, 2022, the president stated that these people will be shamed one by one by the numerous work he has done for the people in the region considered the 'political world bank' of the governing party.



He said for the past six years that he has been in office, the people of the Ashanti Region have benefitted enough from his government, therefore, his detractors cannot say otherwise.



"And to those of you going around saying bad things about me in the Ashanti Region, one after the other, they are all going to be shamed convincingly, today, tomorrow and the day after.



"God bless all of you one by one,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.



“In spite of our present difficulties which I know will be gone as soon as possible, I continue to be excited about the future prospects of the nation and I urge all Ghanaians to join hands in building the Ghana that we want, we can realize it if we all work at it,” the President added.



