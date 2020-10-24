Politics of Saturday, 24 October 2020

If you choose NDC, you take two steps backwards - Bawumia to Ghanaians

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the position of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the ballot paper for the December, 7 elections mean the party will take the country backward if they win the Presidential seat.



According to Dr Bawumia, the NDC has backtracked on their stance on several policies that the New Patriotic Party put forward before 2016 and that shows the biggest opposition party cannot be trusted.



To him, a vote for Akufo-Addo will mean that the country will move forward in terms of development because unlike the NDC, they are always true to their words.



Speaking at a fundraising launch at the Trade Fair Centre, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the Akufo-Addo administration will continue from where they left off if they are voted into power again.



“Today, after seeing the major transformation taking place, they are back, calling on Ghanaians to vote for them to replace the NPP. The people of Ghana know what the NDC is made up of. We don’t want to repeat that dance, one step forward, and two steps backwards.”



“Interestingly, and by the Grace of God, when the ballot numbering came, NPP is number one, NDC is number 2, if you choose NPP, you are going to take a step forward, if you choose NDC, you are taking two steps backwards,” he added.





