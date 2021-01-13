Politics of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: My News GH

If you can’t use your appointment to help others reject it – NPP MP

Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Member of Parliament(MP) for Akim Swedru and former Deputy Agric Minister Kennedy Osei Nyarko has asked members of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) fighting for appointments to reject the offer from the President if they cannot use their position to support others.



Several individuals are lobbying for Ministerial appointments and other influential positions in the President’s second term in office of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The grassroots of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) complained vehemently about the arrogance of appointees in the party’s first term and the party was punished.



Reacting to the several lobbying currently ongoing on social media, the former Deputy Minister said it’s imperative that positions on earth are used to influence the lives of the people for better.



To him, if individuals thinks that he/she cannot use the position got for the general good of the public, it’s imperative that they do not accept the appointment at all.



The Member of Parliament who made this known in a post shared on Facebook post sighted by MyNewsGh.com said “If you cannot use your position or appointment to help others, then just quit it or do not accept the appointment in the first place. God did not give you such position for your own benefits and that of your family and friends only”.



