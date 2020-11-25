Politics of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Class FM

If you can create 1 million jobs, why didn’t you do so as President ? – Samira to Mahama

Second lady, Samira Bawumia

The wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia has cast doubt in John Dramani Mahama’s promise to create one million jobs if re-elected president in the December 7 polls.



Mr. Mahama, who is the NDC flagbearer has promised to create one million jobs in four years if elected president again.



But addressing the chiefs and people of Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo constituency in the Ashanti region, Mrs Bawumia said if Mr Mahama could create one million jobs, he would have done that when he was president.



She, therefore, called on Ghanaians to shun that promise by the former President which in her opinion, is meant to lure the electorate.



According to her, Mr. Mahama rejected several cries for jobs by the youth when he was president and so has no credibility in delivering jobs to the youth.



"When the youth and unemployed graduates demanded jobs when John Mahama was president, he told them he was not a magician to provide them jobs. Today, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has provided 100,000 of these youth jobs under the NABCO and today, the very person who said he was not a magician says re-elect him and he will provide one million jobs. Can he do it?” Mrs. Bawumia asked the crowd.



“Let us not be deceived. My question to him is if he knew how to create one million jobs, why didn’t he do it when he was in power? If the NDC is capable, why didn’t they do it in the eight years they were in power?” she stressed.



Mrs. Bawumia urged the electorate to give President Akufo-Addo the chance to continue with the good things he has started.



She noted that under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, “the youth have jobs under NABCO, students are happy, farmers are happy, health workers are happy and so there is no need for change.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.