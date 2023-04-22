If we were a serious country, we would have acted in ways that help us to address galamsey - Dr. Manteaw

General News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Co-Chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, Dr. Steve Manteaw, has raised concerns over the failure of the president to react to report on Professor Frimpong Boateng’s unfavourable report on illegal small-scale mining in Ghana.



According to him, immediate actions like a trial will send a signal to those who engage in the act commonly known as galamsey to deter others from attempting to engage in it.



Speaking on Newsfile, he said “If we were a serious country, serious in terms of taking action on the recommendations of reports of this nature perhaps we would have acted in ways that help us to address this menace.



“For instance, once we know that the problem has to do with vested interest at the highest level then you want to set an example of high political office holders who actually engage in galamsey. So for instance, if it has to be a chief who has to be put on trial for involvement in galamsey, that will send a signal, at least it will put the fear of God in those who may be tempted to get into it,” he added.



He said the failure of the president to act shows the government’s complicity in the fight against galamsey is a charade.



“But to the extent that at the level of the presidency, there’s a certain complicity then it becomes very difficult to fight it. So I’ve always actually described the fight against galamsey as a charade and I’ve never really taken the president serious especially when he said he was putting his job on the line.



“From 2021 when he received this report what has he done about it? Not even a public expression of indignation of the revelations in this report and directing actions that will actually get to the bottom of the allegations contained in the report,” he said.



