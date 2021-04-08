If we love hard work like we love women, Ghana will be a first-class country – Hassan Ayariga

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hassan Ayariga, former flagbearer of the All Peoples’ Congress (APC) has averred that if Ghanaian men channeled the way they loved women into hard work, the country will become the best in the world.



His comments were contained in a 20-second video clip shared on social media platforms of Accra-based Starr FM.



“(If we channel) the way we chase women into hard work, I am telling you Ghana will be the best country in the world. Ghanaians love women so much to the extent that we ignore working.



“Let’s channel the way we love and chase women into hard work and we will see what we will become. I am telling you Ghana will become the best country in the world,” the politician cum accountant by training is heard saying.



Ayariga, who is the big brother of opposition lawmaker Mahama Ayariga of Bawku Central is married to Mrs Anita Ayariga.







Back in 2014, incidentally speaking on Starr FM’s morning show, the then 2012 presidential candidate of the People’s National Convention (PNC) spoke about the kind of women that put him off in an interview with Kafui Dey.



Ayariga in responding to a question about the things that annoy him most about women and men said: “About women, that’s when they don’t bath. They are dirty and smelly. Sorry, but that annoys me about women. I like to be clean and I like to be neat and I like people around me to do so because this is part of courtesy of human life and human nature.”



He continued: “These are things you could easily do. You don’t need to pay so much for it. Brushing your teeth is nothing you have to spend one million dollars to do, or going to the bathroom three times or two times as a lady before bed and after bed is nothing, but you find [these things] in our society almost every day and that annoys.”