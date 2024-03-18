If we don’t communicate our achievements to Ghanaians, we will struggle to break the 8 - Afenyo-Markin

Politics of Monday, 18 March 2024

The Majority Leader of Parliament and Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has urged members of the ruling party to focus on promoting the party's achievements, emphasizing that this is crucial to securing victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



He emphasized that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration has achieved significant progress that must be effectively communicated to the public through consistent messaging on radio and television.



"Breaking the 8 requires bold and consistent communication of our success stories. If we don't communicate our achievements to Ghanaians, we shall struggle to break the 8. We must make conscious efforts to sell our stories, as we have a compelling narrative to share about our stewardship," he added.



He clarified his stance on the lack of succession plan within the NDC, emphasizing that he was not referring to the age of their running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



The majority leader also asserted that the NPP administration has outperformed the previous NDC administration across all sectors of the economy.



