Politics of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: My News GH

If they did it to us, should it continue? – How Ken Agyapong fought Ursula over closure of NDC radio stations

Kennedy Agyapong, MP, Assin Central

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed how he pleaded with the Ministry of Communications and the National Communications Authority to give owners of Radio Gold and other pro-NDC radio stations a fair hearing.



According to him, during the period in which the Radio stations were closed down, he was the Chairman of the Communications Committee in Parliament.



He said during the era of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) his Kencity Media business was cut off by some elements in the governing NDC such that they could not even get adverts to thrive as a media house.



However, having suffered for that Kennedy Agyapong noted that it was imperative for him to fight for Radio Gold and others in order for the victimization to stop whenever power changes hands in the country because it hinders progress.



“I met Ato Ahwoi at a restaurant and he was grateful to me for fighting to ensure that we bring back Radio Gold. I told him I suffered from victimization and will not wish that on anybody. I know the NPP won’t be in power forever and I will not want the same thing to happen to me again,” he said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Kennedy Agyapong indicated that currently he has been changed from the Communications Committee and therefore cannot give a vivid update of what has gone on but he is sure that owners of Radio Gold have put in their application and need to be given the clearance.