If there is no one to replace GRA boss, give him a written contract of employment - Austin Gamey

General News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Labour analyst, Austin Gamey, has advised the appointing authorities to issue a written contract of employment to Ghana Revenue Authority's (GRA) Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah.



The call comes amid concerns about the commissioner's continuous stay in office after his retirement age.



This followed revelations that came to light when the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, exposed Owusu-Amoah for working for over two years without a formal contract.



This took place during the Public Accounts Committee sitting on Monday, January 29, 2024,



During the scrutiny, the GRA boss was asked questions about his age, leading to assertions that he has been serving without the required contractual documentation.



The situation has prompted reactions from various quarters, with Austin Gamey emphasizing the illegality of public servants holding office beyond the retirement age, without a written contract.



Speaking on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, Austin Gamey explained that while some public servants might continue working after reaching retirement age under contracted casual arrangements, the GRA commissioner's case appears to contravene the law.



He advised the appointing committee to address the issue by providing a written employment contract to Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah, should they believe there is no immediate replacement for him.



“For now, the reality is that if you are 60 years old and you are in public services, you are first of all supposed to be told that you have attained the retirement age and therefore you quit the job. But some are given contracts and these contracts are not casual work. It is only casual work under our law that in certain circumstances, it will be a gentlemanly agreement to change the party employee and employed. But this one is not a casual job that was supposed to be done in a week or a month.



“If there is no one to replace him, the employer should give him a written contract of employment,” he stated.



NAY/AE



