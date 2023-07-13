If people like these are in the army, they'd be materials for coup - Kwesi Pratt on COP in leaked audio

General News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has lambasted the alleged police commissioner featured in a leaked tape in which plans are being hatched to allegedly oust Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare ahead of the 2024 polls.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on July 12, 2023, he accused the said commissioner who only identified himself in the audio as Mensah of being akin to a potential coup maker.



According to Kwesi Pratt, should the commissioner have control over any section of the Ghana Armed Forces he would have orchestrated a coup against the government.



“If we have such demented people in positions, what do you think will happen, look; if people like this are in the army, they are materials for staging coup d’etat. Do you know that? People who think that the will of the people doesn’t matter, the constitution doesn’t matter, if this man has control over any section of the armed forces, what do you think would have happened? I you win an election and you are not NPP, they will make a coup against you.”



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Their conversation revolves around their intentions to oust the IGP due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging. The Commissioner specifically points to the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.





