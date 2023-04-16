If he was in Iraq, he would have been slapped - Yamin on Akufo-Addo's 2021 comment on 2024 elections

Politics of Sunday, 16 April 2023

Joseph Yamin, the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said that the recent statement from the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong that has generated a huge uproar was inspired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to Yamin, Bryan Acheampong picked a leaf from a similar statement President Akufo-Addo made in 2021.



Speaking at the NPP’s delegates conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, the president intimated that handing over power to the National Democratic Congress is a retrogression of the progress they have made.



“I want to be able on the 7th of January 2025 to go to Black Stars Square in Accra and hand over the baton of government to the NPP presidential candidate,” Akufo-Addo stated.



This statement, Yamin claims, formed the basis of Bryan Acheampong’s recent statement during an NPP health walk in the Eastern Region.



Speaking in an Okay FM interview, Yamin said that President Akufo-Addo would have been assaulted if he was in another country.



“Akufo-Addo first made that statement in 2021. He said he will only hand over power to an NPP government. That was the moment I realized that the NPP was planning something evil. It’s one of the reasons I came for the National Organizer position because it takes a Ninja to destroy a Ninja.



“Our respect for the elderly is turning out to be something negative for us. If he said that in Iraq, he would have been slapped. During the COVID era, the French president was slapped for breaking COVID protocols. There was a time someone threw his boots at George Bush over an issue.



What Bryan Acheampong said:



Bryan Acheampong, after a walk dubbed “Walk to Build A Better Ghana” with a multitude of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, 2023, stated that the ruling NPP will never hand over power to the opposition NDC in 2025.



He cautioned that the NPP will show the NDC that they have the “men” should they try to use threats and violence in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“The NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence, and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men.



“We have the men. It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost,” Acheampong, who is also the MP for Abetifi, said.



