If election 2024 is marred by chaos, blame Jean Mensa, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia - Murtala

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has warned of chaos and anarchy in the 2024 elections if the Electoral Commission (EC) and the government do not change their plans and proposals for the 2024 general elections.



According to him, should there be chaos, the chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensah, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, should be blamed.



Speaking on TV3 on January 29, 2024, Murtala said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will resist any attempt by the EC to change the date of the elections from December 7 to November 7, as proposed by the EC chairperson.



He said that the proposal is a ploy to rig the elections in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“This proposal to change the date for the elections, the NDC will resist and we will do everything possible to achieve that. I have said that if there is chaos and anarchy in this country as a result of the elections, Jean Mensa, Bossman Asare, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Bawumia, would be held absolutely responsible - they should be informed.



“We know what they are doing. Don't we have elections on Fridays and Sundays? It is a peculiar situation and I have so much respect for religious positions but I am saying that we have had elections on religious days in this country. So, they should be warned,” he stated.



The MP also accused the EC of trying to create confusion and disenfranchise voters by proposing to scrap the use of indelible ink in the voting process.



He said that the indelible ink is a vital tool to prevent multiple voting and ensure the credibility of the elections.



Murtala stressed that the EC's argument that the biometric verification machines were enough to identify voters was flawed and unreliable.



“This attempt by Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare to create chaos in this country with that unacceptable proposal that we should not use the indelible ink and his defence is that he voted and was identified by the verification machine, he tricked his name and he went. So, should it come back, it will be reflected, why?



“We have instances where the machines do not function well. So, you come to vote at the time the machine was functional then the indelible ink was not used. You come back later to vote at the time when the machine ceases to function well, you will still vote,” he added.



